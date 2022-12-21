LaVine finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-103 win over the Heat.

LaVine matched his season-high mark in assists but also surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth time over his last five contests. Even though LaVine remains a reliable fantasy asset due to his offensive ability, it's worth noting that he hasn't looked as dominant as he has in past seasons. In fact, if we exclude his first season with the Bulls (2017-18), in which he only played 24 games, then LaVine is posting his worst numbers in a Chicago uniform in categories such as points, rebounds, blocks, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage.