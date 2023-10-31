LaVine posted 23 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over the Pacers.

LaVine didn't repeat the 51-point performance he delivered Saturday against the Pistons, but he had another solid outing despite the shooting woes. The efficiency struggles have been quite an issue for one of the best pure scorers in The Association, as LaVine is averaging 24.5 points per game through four contests while shooting a meager 40.0 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from deep.