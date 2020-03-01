LaVine had 26 points (10-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 loss to the Knicks.

The free throws are somewhat concerning as LaVine is now 10-for-21 over the last five games, but it was otherwise a fairly standard performance. The 24-year-old apparently tweaked his quadriceps pregame and rode the stationary bike throughout the contest to keep it loose, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, but it's not believed to be a serious concern. That could certainly change after playing through the injury, so it's worth keeping an eye on the injury report for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks.