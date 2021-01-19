LaVine produced 33 points (11-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Monday's 125-120 win over the Rockets.

LeVine followed up a superb 35-point game against the Thunder with another excellent stat line Monday. He's now scored 30-plus points in five straight games and shows no sign of slowing down as the Bulls scratch and claw their way back to .500. The core of his brilliant scoring totals originates from beyond the arc, where he's currently converting 39 percent of his shots.