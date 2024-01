LaVine (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

LaVine has missed over a month due to a foot injury, but he's been ramping up his participation in practice recently. He'll be in the mix to return for Friday's matchup, but it's unclear whether the Bulls feel comfortable bringing him back or whether they'd rather exercise caution. If LaVine returns to game action Friday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction despite his recent strides.