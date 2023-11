LaVine is questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston due to right foot soreness.

LaVine has been battling a foot issue since Nov. 21, but since missing a game Nov. 22, he has played through two straight questionable tags. He averaged 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in those two games, so the foot injury hasn't slowed him down much.