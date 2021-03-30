Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine's ankle is "not great," and the guard is considered questionable for Wednesday's game at Phoenix, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 26-year-old said he may need some time off to return to full health after suffering the right ankle sprain during Monday's loss to Golden State, so it's no surprise to see his status for Wednesday is in question. LaVine didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and likely will need to show some improvement to avoid missing a game. Garrett Temple (hamstring) also picked up an injury Monday, so Chicago could have it's backcourt depth tested against the Suns.