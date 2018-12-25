LaVine (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine has missed the last five games with a sprained ankle that was initially expected to cost him two-to-four weeks. It looks as though he'll return on the lighter end of that estimate, with Wednesday marking 13 days since he sustained the injury in a matchup with Orlando. The Bulls will update LaVine's status at shootaround Wednesday morning.