Bulls' Zach LaVine: Questionable for Wednesday
LaVine (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine has missed the last five games with a sprained ankle that was initially expected to cost him two-to-four weeks. It looks as though he'll return on the lighter end of that estimate, with Wednesday marking 13 days since he sustained the injury in a matchup with Orlando. The Bulls will update LaVine's status at shootaround Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...