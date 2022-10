LaVine is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left knee injury management.

LaVine missed the Bulls' first two games of the season due to a knee injury, but he was available for the last three matchups and averaged 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.7 minutes per game. His status is uncertain for the first half of the team's back-to-back set, while Alex Caruso and Coby White should see increased work if LaVine is held out.