LaVine is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to knee tendinitis, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The issue doesn't appear to be anything serious, but the Bulls will nonetheless exercise caution considering LaVine is coming off of a torn ACL. Look for a more definitive update at shootaround in the morning, and if LaVine is held out, expect David Nwaba, Denzel Valentine and Antonio Blakeney to absorb most of his workload.