LaVine is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to left knee injury management, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine took the night off Friday against the Mavericks and could take Sunday off as well. With the Bulls locked into a play-in matchup with the Raptors, the team could opt to give LaVine the extra time to heal up. If that's the case, Patrick Williams, Dalen Terry and Javonte Green could see increased run.