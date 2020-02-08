Bulls' Zach LaVine: Questionable Sunday
LaVine was unable to practice Saturday and has been deemed questionable for Sunday's tilt with the 76ers due to a neck injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
LaVine was hit in the back of the neck in Friday's matchup with New Orleans, though he finished the game with 22 points in 30 minutes of play. Although the injury's not expected to be anything too concerning, it flared up overnight and kept him from the practice gym Saturday. Look for an official update to come ahead of tipoff clarifying LaVine's availability.
