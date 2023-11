LaVine (foot) is questionable to play Friday against the Raptors.

LaVine has been dealing with foot soreness, and the injury was severe enough to keep him sidelined in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder. If he can't go against the Raptors, this would open up more touches for the DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic duo. Meanwhile, Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams should all benefit from an uptick in playing time.