LaVine is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami due to a sprained right ankle, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine missed some time in mid-December with a sprained left ankle, but this is a new injury, which he apparently picked up during Tuesday's game in Brooklyn. LaVine played 36 minutes in that contest, finishing with 26 points, five assists and four rebounds, but his status could be in jeopardy on the second night of a back-to-back.