LaVine is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained right ankle.

LaVine hasn't missed a game all season. He's still playing at an All-Star level, as this month, he's averaged 26.5 points on 18.5 shots, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.3 minutes. If LaVine sits out Saturday, more minutes would be available for Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine.