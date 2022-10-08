LaVine ended with just seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's victory over Denver.

Lack of production aside, LaVine was able to log 24 minutes in which is a good sign for prospective managers. After undergoing offseason surgery, it appears he will be ready to roll come opening night. The Bulls are slated to be without Lonzo Ball for an extended period, meaning LaVine could play as more of a ball-handler, giving him a slight bump when it comes to projecting his assist numbers, as seen in this outing.