LaVine scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt) with three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in a 120-99 victory over the Hornets on Thursday.

LaVine had a quiet performance in his return to the lineup after an 11-game absence due to health and safety protocols. It could take a few games for the guard to get his legs and conditioning back but his return is a big boost offensively for both the Bulls and fantasy managers. Look for LaVine to come out more aggressive Friday, as he had 30 points last time Chicago played Boston.