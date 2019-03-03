LaVine had 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 loss to the Hawks.

LaVine had been listed as probable due to a sore lower back, but he ultimately took the court in this one. However, it was one of his worst performances in recent memory, and it's not farfetched to assume the injury had something to do with it. Fantasy owners may want to keep tabs on his status heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Pacers, though at this point LaVine can be considered likely to suit up.