LaVine compiled 23 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, five rebounds and four steals in 38 minutes Tuesday in the Bulls' 115-107 win over the Wizards.

LaVine's shot wasn't falling Tuesday, but he made up for it with the assist and steal totals, which were both season highs. He remains locked in as the Bulls' go-to option on offense, and he could see even more volume than normal in Thursday's rematch with Washington if Lauri Markkanen (calf) -- who exited early Tuesday and is listed as questionable for the contest -- is unable to play.