LaVine (foot) has begun to ramp up his on-court work, but he still doesn't have a firm return timetable, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine progressed to cutting and lateral movements during the Bulls' most recent practice, and coach Billy Donovan said the star shooting guard has responded well so far. Chicago has fought back into the playoff picture during LaVine's absence, going 9-4 over the last 13 games, but his presence would certainly give the team a boost offensively. LaVine's potential return is also important to the trade market, as he's considered one of the more likely players to be moved ahead of the February deadline.