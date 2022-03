LaVine (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against Sacramento, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

LaVine was held out of Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to soreness in his left knee, but he's been given the green light to compete Monday night. He's averaging an impressive 24.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists over his last seven contests.