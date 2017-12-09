Bulls' Zach LaVine: Recalled from G-League

LaVine (knee), who was assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls for rehab, has been recalled, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine was sent to the G-League earlier Saturday to practice with the Windy City Bulls, but was immediately recalled after the session ended. As it stands, LaVine will only be practicing with the G-League, not playing any games there. Coach Fred Hoiberg's stance on that is subject to change, however. Regardless, the team has not yet given LaVine a firm date for a return, but he is likely to return in January.