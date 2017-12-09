Bulls' Zach LaVine: Recalled from G-League
LaVine (knee), who was assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls for rehab, has been recalled, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine was sent to the G-League earlier Saturday to practice with the Windy City Bulls, but was immediately recalled after the session ended. As it stands, LaVine will only be practicing with the G-League, not playing any games there. Coach Fred Hoiberg's stance on that is subject to change, however. Regardless, the team has not yet given LaVine a firm date for a return, but he is likely to return in January.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Assigned to G-League for rehab•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Likely to return in January•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Won't go on two-game road trip•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Recalled from G-League•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Assigned to G-League for rehab•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Could make debut in mid-December•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...