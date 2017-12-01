Bulls' Zach LaVine: Recalled from G-League

LaVine (knee) was recalled from the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Friday, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

LaVine was assigned to the G-League while the Bulls visited Denver to take on the Nuggets. The assignment was likely a way of keeping him in Chicago to practice and rehabilitate. No additional news on his recovery has emerged, so his expected return of mid-December is still in play.

