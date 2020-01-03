Bulls' Zach LaVine: Receives green light
LaVine (shoulder) is starting Thursday's game against the Jazz, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
LaVine was listed as probable due to a lingering shoulder injury, but he's ready to take the court Thursday. He's coming off a 19-point performance Monday against the Bucks.
