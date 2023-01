LaVine (hand) is probable for Sunday's game against Golden State, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Sunday's tag marks the third straight contest LaVine has been probable for due to a right hand contusion. Considering he has suited up and logged more than 35 minutes in both games, fantasy managers should expect to have LaVine in their lineups Sunday. However, it would be worthwhile to check in closer to the 3:30 PM ET tip for confirmation.