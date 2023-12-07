LaVine received a PRP injection in his right foot Thursday and won't travel with the Bulls for their upcoming road trip, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine was attempting to return to action for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, but he wasn't able to ramp up due to inflammation on the right side of his right foot that was worsening. After being re-evaluated, the 28-year-old is expected to miss another 3-4 weeks while he recovers. LaVine insisted Thursday that his upcoming absence has nothing to do with his recent interest in seeking a trade, and the hope is that his PRP injection will help the inflammation subside.