LaVine gathered 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 96-90 loss to the Pacers.

LaVine shared the rock well Tuesday, recording a three-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio en route to a near double-double. The point total should surge back above the 20-point plateau before long, as the shear volume he receives on the Bulls makes him an asset for all owners.