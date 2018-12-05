Bulls' Zach LaVine: Records nine assists Tuesday
LaVine gathered 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 96-90 loss to the Pacers.
LaVine shared the rock well Tuesday, recording a three-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio en route to a near double-double. The point total should surge back above the 20-point plateau before long, as the shear volume he receives on the Bulls makes him an asset for all owners.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Team-high 29 points Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Closes on triple-double Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drops 28 points in losing effort•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 24 points in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Tops all scorers with 29 points•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.