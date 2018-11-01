LaVine totaled 28 points (11-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Nuggets.

LaVine has been a rock for the Bulls this year at the guard position, posting over 20 points each contest to date. He contributes a decent amount of rebounds and assists as well, but could be an even better star if he picked up his steal and block totals going forward.

