LaVine ended Friday's 119-111 loss to the Warriors with 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

LaVine finished second on Chicago in scoring and rebounding behind Nikola Vucevic (23 points, 11 boards), and he paced the club with three three-pointers. This was his fourth straight outing with 20 or more points, and he's averaged 22.3 points during that stretch. However, he's shot only 40.8 percent from the field over the four-game span, which is right in line with his poor 40.9 percent field-goal rate on the season.