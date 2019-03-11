LaVine underwent treatment on his injured knee Monday and remains day-to-day, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine's knee injury prevented him from playing Sunday, and it could cost him further action as well. He will likely attempt to go through shootaround Tuesday morning, and a final call on his availability could be made after that. LaVine is averaging 29.8 ppg this month, so if he remains out Tuesday, his teammates would have far more scoring opportunities than they regularly would.