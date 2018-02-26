Bulls' Zach LaVine: Resting Monday, will play Tuesday
LaVine (rest) will not play in Monday's game against the Nets but will play Tuesday against the Hornets.
LaVine has not yet been cleared to play in back-to-backs since returning from his ACL tear, and with that, the explosive shooting guard will be held out Monday before returning to the hardwood in Charlotte. In LaVine's absence in Brooklyn, look for Denzel Valentine to be the most likely candidate to get the start on the wing and see extended minutes with Paul Zipser (foot) doubtful to play.
