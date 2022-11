LaVine (knee) won't play Sunday against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine will sit out Sunday's contest due to left knee injury management, but the absence is expected to be precautionary. In his absence, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic and DeMar DeRozan are candidates for increased roles Sunday, but LaVine should return to action during Monday's rematch against Toronto.