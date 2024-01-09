LaVine is questionable to play Wednesday against Houston due to right shoulder soreness and right foot inflammation.

LaVine carried both injury designations into Monday's game against Charlotte prior to logging a full 36-minute workload, so his presence on Tuesday's injury report could be maintenance related. However, Chicago could opt to ramp him up cautiously after a 17-game absence due to inflammation/soreness in his right foot. More light will be shed on his status throughout Chicago's pre-game routines Wednesday.