LaVine (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine exited Tuesday's game against the Celtics due to right foot soreness and will be forced to miss at least one additional matchup. Alex Caruso (toe) will be available and could see an uptick in work Thursday, while Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter are also candidates to see increased run.