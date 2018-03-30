LaVine (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Magic.

LaVine will be missing his eighth straight contest, as he's still working through some tendinitis in his knee. With just six games left on the regular-season schedule after Friday, there seems to be a decent shot LaVine is ultimately shut down for the rest of the season. That said, it appears the Bulls will continue to evaluate him on a game-to-game basis for the time being.