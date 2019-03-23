Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Saturday
LaVine (thigh) will not play Saturday against the Jazz, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
After being a late scratch from Wednesday's overtime win over the Wizards due to a bruised thigh, LaVine was ruled probable heading into Saturday's contest. However, it appears the injury will force LaVine to sit another night, leaving Antonio Blakeney to likely make another spot start.
