LaVine will not play in Saturday's game against the Wizards in order to rest, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine led the Bulls to a thrilling victory in Friday's revenge tilt against the Timberwolves, and tallied 35 points across 33 minutes in the process. He has yet to participate in any back-to-back sets this season, as the Bulls are exercising caution in his return from a torn ACL. He will presumably be ready to return when team matches up with the Magic on Monday.