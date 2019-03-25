Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Tuesday
LaVine (thigh) will not play Tuesday against the Raptors.
It'll be the third straight absence for LaVine, who was held out of practice Sunday and Monday. The hope is that he may be able to return for Wednesday's home matchup with the Blazers, but his status is very much clouded at this point. With Otto Porter (shoulder) also out and Kris Dunn (back) doubtful, the Bulls will likely be without three starters Tuesday.
