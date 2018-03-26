LaVine (knee) will not play Tuesday against Houston, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine continues to nurse tendinitis in his knee, and while the fact that he's already been ruled out for Tuesday's game isn't exactly encouraging, the Bulls have no reason to rush the 23-year-old back. With Kris Dunn also out Tuesday -- and Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine very much questionable -- expect the Bulls to again be shorthanded against the NBA's best team.