Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Rockets
LaVine (knee) will not play Tuesday against Houston, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine continues to nurse tendinitis in his knee, and while the fact that he's already been ruled out for Tuesday's game isn't exactly encouraging, the Bulls have no reason to rush the 23-year-old back. With Kris Dunn also out Tuesday -- and Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine very much questionable -- expect the Bulls to again be shorthanded against the NBA's best team.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: To be reevaluated in 5-to-7 days•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Goes through non-contact work Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Not with team Monday vs. Knicks•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Out Saturday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Questionable Saturday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...