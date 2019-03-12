Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Tuesday
LaVine (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
LaVine underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed he had a patellar tendon strain. Head coach Jim Boylen, however, did say that LaVine is considered day-to-day, so it doesn't look like he is facing a long absence. Following Tuesday's game, the Bulls will have off until Friday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers. Ryan Arcidiacono is in line to start once again in LaVine's absence.
