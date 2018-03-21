Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Wednesday
LaVine (knee) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine will miss a third straight contest Wednesday as he continues to recover from knee tendinitis -- a situation the Bulls' brass will likely play with caution considering their spot in the standings and LaVine coming off an ACL tear. In his stead, Cameron Payne, Denzel Valentine and Antonio Blakeney are all candidates to continue seeing extra run. LaVine's next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against Milwaukee.
