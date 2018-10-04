LaVine (thigh) downplayed his injury following Wednesday's 116-82 loss to the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports. "It's not serious," LaVine said. "I'm all good. I could've gone back in the game."

The Bulls have already labeled his injury as a thigh bruise, so it appears LaVine has avoided anything that could keep him out for an extended period of time. It seems likely that LaVine will ultimately be ready to go for the team's next preseason contest Monday against the Hornets, though it'll be worth it to monitor his status all the way up until game day considering the Bulls could opt to take a cautious approach with him. Either way, LaVine doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular season time and can still be drafted with confidence in fantasy leagues.