Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 11 points Wednesday
LaVine scored 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 3PT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to Toronto.
Aside from his 11 points Wednesday, LaVine enters the all-star break with 16.9 points through 14 games played. Averaging 22.5 points in his last six games. the guard has been building momentum as a scorer. In the final month-plus of the season, LaVine will look to continue his solid start to his season. At this point, he has shown to be a solid, leading option in the Chicago offense moving forward.
