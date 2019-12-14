Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 12 points on 19 shots
LaVine had 12 points (4-19 FG, 1-8 3PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 83-73 loss against the Hornets.
LaVine was dealing with a shoulder injury prior to this contest and that might have impacted his accuracy from the field, but that didn't prevent him from extending his double-digit scoring run to 12 games. He will aim to improve on his shooting numbers Saturday at home against the Clippers.
