LaVine recorded 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 loss to the Pacers.

LaVine failed to convert any of his attempts from beyond the arc for just the second time this season, and he snapped a streak of eight consecutive games in which he had scored in double figures. The 27-year-old also led the team with six turnovers, which matched his second-highest total of the season. Over 11 appearances in January, he's averaged 27.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 37.9 minutes per game.