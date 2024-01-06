LaVine (foot) finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 104-91 win over the Hornets.

LaVine returned to the hardwood after a 17-game absence due to the right foot injury, and while he came off the bench, he still saw close to starter-level minutes. He could step back into the starting five for the Bulls' next matchup with the Hornets on Monday, but even if Chicago elects to keep him in the sixth-man role, LaVine is still worthy of activating in any league in which fantasy managers may have been stashing him in an injured reserve slot.