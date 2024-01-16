LaVine closed Monday's 109-91 loss to the Cavaliers with 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes.

LaVine has failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last two games, and even though he holds a prominent role on offense, a decrease in his numbers is expected given he shares the offense with two other dominant ballhandlers in DeMar DeRozan and Coby White. LaVine has been efficient despite the slight drop-off in numbers, though, as he's shooting 51.9 percent from the field in his last four contests since returning to a starting role.