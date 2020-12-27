LaVine posted 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Pacers.

LaVine finished the game as the Bulls' leading scorer, and he has accomplished that feat in each of Chicago's first two games while shooting at a decent level -- he has made 15 of his 32 shots from the field so far. LaVine might not have a lot of help on offense, but he should remain as Chicago's go-to guy on that end of the floor moving forward. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Warriors.