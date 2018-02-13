LaVine scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Magic.

Orlando put together a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, but LaVine snuffed it out by scoring the Bulls' final four points -- including a massive dunk with 12.4 seconds left on the clock after he stole a Jonathan Simmons inbound pass. While LaVine isn't yet cleared to play in back-to-back games as he makes his way back from knee surgery, the 22-year-old has looked like he's in peak condition when he's been in the lineup, averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 30.0 minutes over his last five starts.