Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores 18 in Monday's win
LaVine scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Magic.
Orlando put together a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, but LaVine snuffed it out by scoring the Bulls' final four points -- including a massive dunk with 12.4 seconds left on the clock after he stole a Jonathan Simmons inbound pass. While LaVine isn't yet cleared to play in back-to-back games as he makes his way back from knee surgery, the 22-year-old has looked like he's in peak condition when he's been in the lineup, averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 30.0 minutes over his last five starts.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Back in the lineup Monday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Sinks three clutch free throws in win•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Paces all scorers in defeat•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drops team-high 21 in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores season-high 23 points versus Portland•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...