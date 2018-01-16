LaVine scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals in only 20 minutes during Monday's 119-111 win over the Heat.

It was an impressive stat line in only his second game of the season after recovering from an ACL tear suffered nearly a year ago. LaVine's minutes will gradually begin to increase once he builds up more stamina, but it looks like he's got more than enough juice already to make an impact even with a restricted workload.